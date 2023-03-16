Rangers advance to state semi-final game
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team is advancing to the state semi-final game.
The Rangers beat the Minneota Vikings in the quarterfinal game Thursday at the Minnesota Girls’ State Basketball Tournament in Minneapolis.
(1) Rangers 65 Vikings 50. Final.
The (1) Rangers will play against the (5) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars in the semi-final game on Friday at 12 p.m.
