Rangers advance to state semi-final game

MIB Rangers basketball
MIB Rangers basketball(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team is advancing to the state semi-final game.

The Rangers beat the Minneota Vikings in the quarterfinal game Thursday at the Minnesota Girls’ State Basketball Tournament in Minneapolis.

(1) Rangers 65 Vikings 50. Final.

The (1) Rangers will play against the (5) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars in the semi-final game on Friday at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WX GFX
First Alert: Late-week winter storm looking more likely
WX GFX
First Alert: Minor changes to forecast, still expecting heavy snow
MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis
MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis
Drone photos show the view of the Miller Hill Mall's roof collapse from above.
After roof collapse, Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall will stay closed through at least Thursday
Northern News Now
First Alert: Mainly dry today before our next system arrives tonight through Saturday

Latest News

Hibbing Bantam and Peewee sendoff
STATE BOUND: Hibbing Peewees, Bantams head to state tournament
Isaac Asuma
7A Semifinals: Deer River and Cherry set to meet in 2022 championship rematch
Esko Boys' Basketball
Section 7AA Semifinals: Esko defeats Rock Ridge to advance to the 7AA Championship while Two Harbors falls to Pequot Lakes
UMD leader in points with 2,000
UMD women’s basketball forward earns top athletic/academic award