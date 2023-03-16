Rangers advance to state semi-final game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team is advancing to the state semi-final game.

The Rangers beat the Minneota Vikings in the quarterfinal game Thursday at the Minnesota Girls’ State Basketball Tournament in Minneapolis.

Girls Basketball, Class A quarterfinals, final: No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl 65, Minneota 50 pic.twitter.com/VLU9u3ZRPR — Minnesota State High School League (@MSHSL) March 16, 2023

(1) Rangers 65 Vikings 50. Final.

The (1) Rangers will play against the (5) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars in the semi-final game on Friday at 12 p.m.

