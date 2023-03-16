Northern News Now shares emotional goodbye to Natalie Grant on last day

DULUTH, MN -- On her last day with Northern News Now, the station’s morning show team bid an emotional goodbye to anchor and reporter Natalie Grant.

Natalie’s last day with the Duluth NBC and CBS affiliates is Thursday, March 16.

After graduating from UMD and working with us as an intern, Natalie started full time at our TV station in May 2019.

She has served in many roles, including producer, reporter, weekend anchor and morning show anchor.

While Natalie covered all sorts of news here, she really found a niche in her reporting when it came to covering the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

She led Northern News Now’s coverage of that race for the past several years, tagging along for the 300-mile journey and sharing the mushers’ stories along the way.

Natalie also stepped up to serve as the producer for the Christmas City of the North Parade. She put in many, many hours behind the scenes, making sure the on-air product was the best it could possibly be for our viewers.

Natalie has an incredible work ethic and we will miss her dearly at Northern News Now.

She shares her thanks to the viewers for all their support along the way.

Natalie’s next journey takes her to Spokane, Washington, where she will start as a station’s lead reporter soon.

Feel free to keep up with her on her professional social media accounts.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.