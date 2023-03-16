Northern News Now shares emotional goodbye to Natalie Grant on last day

On her last day with Northern News Now, the station's morning show team bid an emotional goodbye to anchor and reporter Natalie Grant.
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- On her last day with Northern News Now, the station’s morning show team bid an emotional goodbye to anchor and reporter Natalie Grant.

Natalie’s last day with the Duluth NBC and CBS affiliates is Thursday, March 16.

After graduating from UMD and working with us as an intern, Natalie started full time at our TV station in May 2019.

She has served in many roles, including producer, reporter, weekend anchor and morning show anchor.

While Natalie covered all sorts of news here, she really found a niche in her reporting when it came to covering the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

She led Northern News Now’s coverage of that race for the past several years, tagging along for the 300-mile journey and sharing the mushers’ stories along the way.

Natalie also stepped up to serve as the producer for the Christmas City of the North Parade. She put in many, many hours behind the scenes, making sure the on-air product was the best it could possibly be for our viewers.

Natalie has an incredible work ethic and we will miss her dearly at Northern News Now.

She shares her thanks to the viewers for all their support along the way.

Natalie’s next journey takes her to Spokane, Washington, where she will start as a station’s lead reporter soon.

Feel free to keep up with her on her professional social media accounts.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WX GFX
First Alert: Late-week winter storm looking more likely
MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis
MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis
Drone photos show the view of the Miller Hill Mall's roof collapse from above.
After roof collapse, Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall will stay closed through at least Thursday
Northern News Now
First Alert: Mainly dry today before our next system arrives tonight through Saturday
Indus School sign
School closure may lead to 150 mile round trip for students

Latest News

Wild State cider's new production facility is located in West Duluth, just a few miles from...
CAN DO ATTITUDE: Duluth-based cider company quadruples production
Northern News Now shares emotional goodbye to Natalie Grant on last day
Northern News Now shares emotional goodbye to Natalie Grant on last day
Sarah Mikesell
Duluth’s Mikesell announces school board campaign
CAN DO ATTITUDE: Duluth-based cider company quadruples production - clipped version
CAN DO ATTITUDE: Duluth-based cider company quadruples production - clipped version