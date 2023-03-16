First Alert: Snow continues, heavy along South Shore

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: Heavy snow will continue this afternoon and linger into the evening hours. After midnight the snow will become light and even let up in the Ports for a bit. However, snow will continue for Cook county and the South Shore. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest 10-20 gusting to 40mph. Temperatures will plummet into the teens and single digits, which will cause some flash-freezing chances on roads. Ice on sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots will occur across the region.

FRIDAY: On Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds in the morning. In the afternoon there will be another wave in the Jetstream that will bring another round of light snow. New accumulations will be 1-3″ for most areas. The South Shore will continue to see heavier lake effect snow with 3-6″ possible through the day. Overnight the winds remain breezy and cold out of the northwest, so another 3-8″ for the South Shore.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies in the morning, but clearing skies from west to east in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 20′s with northwest winds 10-20mph gusting to 25mph. Lake effect snow continues for the South Shore, but will diminish into the evening hours.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: High pressure will settle in on Sunday to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to lower 30′s with calmer winds out of the west.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

