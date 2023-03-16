First Alert: Snow arrives later today for all

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Today: The timing of the system has sped up a bit. any leftover mix transitions to all snow later today. Now, the heaviest snow looks to fall between afternoon and early evening. This could make roads for the evening commute slick. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast between 10-15 MPH could bring some lake enhancement around the head of the lake for a bit. Snow will become lighter, but continue off and on overnight. Highs will be in the lower 30′s.

Friday: Friday we will see some scattered snow showers in the morning for the most part this could be break for most. In the afternoon there is a chance for some light to moderate snow once again. The South Shore will continue to see moderate to heavy lake effect throughout much of Friday. Highs climb into the teens and 20s.

Saturday: Lake effect snow along the South Shore should begin to wind down as we head towards the second half of Saturday. For the rest, we are looking at mostly cloudy skies overhead with temperatures in the 20s.

