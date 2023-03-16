Duluth’s Mikesell announces school board campaign

Sarah Mikesell
Sarah Mikesell(Sarah Mikesell Campaign)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT
DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth woman has announced her campaign for a school board seat.

Sarah Mikesell is running for the District 2 seat, according to an announcement Thursday morning.

“As an involved parent of two children in Duluth Public Schools, she has a vested interest in positively moving the District forward,” her campaign team wrote in a statement.

Mikesell, who lives in the Woodland neighborhood with her family, has experience as a nurse in various settings.

David Kirby currently holds the School Board’s District 2 seat.

While he has not formally shared his plans for the future with Northern News Now, Kirby did support Mikesell’s campaign in her news release Thursday.

His term expires in January 2024.

The District 2 seat will be on the ballot in November 2023 along with the District 3 seat, currently held by Paul Sandholm, and an at-large seat currently held by Alanna Oswald.

