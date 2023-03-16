Duluth Playhouse opens ‘Into the Woods’ at NorShor Theatre Friday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Playhouse will open a hit Broadway musical Friday.

“Into the Woods,” a timeless piece, which intertwines the stories of the “Grimm’s Fairy Tales” will be at NorShore Theatre.

The story revolves around a baker and his wife when they learn they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse.

Duluth Playhouse proudly opens Into the Woods, the hit Broadway musical at the NorShor Theatre, this Friday, March 17th. (Northern News Now)

You will follow the two on a journey to overcome the spell and see the consequences of getting what you want.

Cinderella, Jack, Little Red, and other storybook characters cross paths in the woods to find out what really happens after Happily Ever After.

Phillip Fazio, the Duluth Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director will be directing the production.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to direct many of the shows on my bucket list. But until now, I never had the opportunity to work on Into the Woods. In hindsight, I am thankful it took almost 30 years for me to get this chance. Now that I’ve made a few trips in and out of the metaphorical woods, I’m ready to tell this story.” said Fazio. “I’ve been joined on this adventure by a phenomenal production team and a dream cast of multigenerational actors, all collectively working towards the same goal.”

Jen Burleigh-Bentz plays the lead role of the witch.

She has appeared in “Mamma Mia” on Broadway and the Duluth Playhouse productions of “Sweeney Todd” and “Mamma Mia.”

Other castmates returning for the Duluth Playhouse include Jace LeGarde, Alyson Enderle, and Hope Nordquist.

The production will also feature a live orchestra playing this Tony Award-winning score.

“Into the Woods” will be at the NorShor Theatre from March 17 through April 2.

The play will be Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with select Saturday and Sunday performances at 2 p.m.

Tickets are now available to purchase here.

To book seats, visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call (218) 733-7555.

