City by City: Washburn, Bayfield, Finland

Applications are open for the Art Escape 2023 event in Bayfield.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Washburn, WI- Seasonal road bans go into effect Thursday, March 16 at noon. Weight restrictions will be in place across many county roads. Limits are a 6-ton max for single-axle vehicles and a 10-ton max for 2-axles. Maintenance vehicles, school buses, emergency vehicles and milk trucks are exempt from restrictions on trunk highways. For specifics on town roads, travelers have to ask townships directly.

Bayfield, WI- Applications are open for the 2023 Art Escape event. The nine-day celebration takes place in September and celebrates all things art across Bayfield County and Madeline Island. Artists will be able to feature their work at a date and time that works for them during the festival. There will also be demos, workshops and open houses. The Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau have secured a grant to market the event for a second year in a row. They are also working on creating an event guide to publish later this summer.

Finland, MN- The community is gearing up to celebrate the Finnish legend St. Urho. His day is honored on March 16 yearly, and the fun starts Friday. Weekend activities include a pancake breakfast, tug of war and of course the Main Street parade at noon on Saturday. There are tons of events for the whole family after the parade as well. The celebration is organized by the Friends of Finland.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

