City by City: Hibbing, Side Lake, Cloquet

Hibbing, MN- The police department is taking registration for the Range Youth Police Academy. The academy offers a chance for 8th to 12th-grade students to train with police officers and learn more about the job. They’ll see evidence collection, defensive tactics, radio communication first aid and more. Applications are currently available at Hibbing, Chisholm and Virginia high schools. The program starts on July 10 and runs for seven Mondays.

Side Lake, MN- Local artist Margo Gray has created an interactive experience at McCarthy Beach State Park. Called “The Tree Society,” the program invites people to complete challenges and get a text message back when they do to learn more about the park. The project is free for all to enjoy and takes about an hour to complete. The Tree Society will run from March 16 to 26.

Cloquet, MN- The Home, Business and Sports show is returning to Black Bear Casino after a hiatus due to the pandemic. Over 100 businesses will be featured, with live music, and a craft show to enjoy. The two-day event will run Friday and Saturday, March 17 to 18. Admission and parking are free.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Washburn, Bayfield, Finland

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.