City by City: Hibbing, Side Lake, Cloquet

A Side Lake artist has created a new experience for McCarthy Beach State Park.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hibbing, MN- The police department is taking registration for the Range Youth Police Academy. The academy offers a chance for 8th to 12th-grade students to train with police officers and learn more about the job. They’ll see evidence collection, defensive tactics, radio communication first aid and more. Applications are currently available at Hibbing, Chisholm and Virginia high schools. The program starts on July 10 and runs for seven Mondays.

Side Lake, MN- Local artist Margo Gray has created an interactive experience at McCarthy Beach State Park. Called “The Tree Society,” the program invites people to complete challenges and get a text message back when they do to learn more about the park. The project is free for all to enjoy and takes about an hour to complete. The Tree Society will run from March 16 to 26.

Cloquet, MN- The Home, Business and Sports show is returning to Black Bear Casino after a hiatus due to the pandemic. Over 100 businesses will be featured, with live music, and a craft show to enjoy. The two-day event will run Friday and Saturday, March 17 to 18. Admission and parking are free.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Washburn, Bayfield, Finland

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WX GFX
First Alert: Late-week winter storm looking more likely
WX GFX
First Alert: Minor changes to forecast, still expecting heavy snow
MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis
MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis
Drone photos show the view of the Miller Hill Mall's roof collapse from above.
After roof collapse, Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall will stay closed through at least Thursday
Northern News Now
First Alert: Mainly dry today before our next system arrives tonight through Saturday

Latest News

Mary Lynn Rajskub
Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub joins Minnesota Film Festival in Duluth
Art Escape 2023 will be held in September.
City by City: Washburn, Bayfield, Finland
Help Grand Rapids name their new K9 officer
City by City: Minnesota, Chequamegon Bay, Grand Rapids
A career fair in Cloquet next week will focus on the Conservation Officer program.
City by City: Duluth, Cloquet, St. Louis County