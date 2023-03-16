Car break down might have saved family

RUSH CITY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Rush City, MN family is thankful for something most families aren’t thankful for, their car breaking down.

Originally from Hibbing, Shane and Tiffany Determan had their 60′ x 45′ pole barn collapse from the weight of the snow.

The pole barn was located at the family’s home just ten miles south of Rush City, MN.

Shane along with his 4-year-old son Rome and 6-month-old daughter Rain, were in the family’s home waiting for Tiffany to get home from work to go paint a desk in the pole barn.

However, Tiffany’s car broke down in North Branch, MN.

Shane and the kids got in the truck, which was located in the pole barn, to go get her.

After getting back to the home, the Determans went into the house and parked the truck outside before planning to paint the desk in the barn.

Inside the house, Tiffany saw the pole barn collapse. She says it only took a second for everything to fall to the ground.

If not for her car breaking down, Shane and Rome would have been in the barn at the time of the collapse.

A car, snowmobile, and side-by-side were among the things to be smashed in the fall.

The building was a complete loss and there were no injuries reported.

