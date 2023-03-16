Car break down might have saved family

If not for her car breaking down, Shane and Rome would have been in the barn
Collapsed pole barn
Collapsed pole barn(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSH CITY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Rush City, MN family is thankful for something most families aren’t thankful for, their car breaking down.

Originally from Hibbing, Shane and Tiffany Determan had their 60′ x 45′ pole barn collapse from the weight of the snow.

The pole barn was located at the family’s home just ten miles south of Rush City, MN.

Shane along with his 4-year-old son Rome and 6-month-old daughter Rain, were in the family’s home waiting for Tiffany to get home from work to go paint a desk in the pole barn.

However, Tiffany’s car broke down in North Branch, MN.

Shane and the kids got in the truck, which was located in the pole barn, to go get her.

After getting back to the home, the Determans went into the house and parked the truck outside before planning to paint the desk in the barn.

Inside the house, Tiffany saw the pole barn collapse. She says it only took a second for everything to fall to the ground.

If not for her car breaking down, Shane and Rome would have been in the barn at the time of the collapse.

A car, snowmobile, and side-by-side were among the things to be smashed in the fall.

The building was a complete loss and there were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WX GFX
First Alert: Minor changes to forecast, still expecting heavy snow
WX GFX
First Alert: Late-week winter storm looking more likely
MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis
MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis
Drone photos show the view of the Miller Hill Mall's roof collapse from above.
After roof collapse, Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall will stay closed through at least Thursday
Indus School sign
School closure may lead to 150 mile round trip for students

Latest News

Walz introduces his revised "One Minnesota" budget Thursday morning.
Governor Walz unveils revised ‘One Minnesota’ budget
City by City: Hibbing, Side Lake, Cloquet
City by City: Hibbing, Side Lake, Cloquet
Chamber of Commerce addresses economic impact of mall closure
Chamber of Commerce addresses economic impact of mall closure after roof collapse
Chamber of Commerce addresses economic impact of mall closure after roof collapse
Chamber of Commerce addresses economic impact of mall closure after roof collapse