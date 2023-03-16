Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub joins Minnesota Film Festival in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The second annual Minnesota Film Festival is adding a familiar face to its events lineup.

Critically acclaimed actress and comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub will be taking the Zeitgeist stage for an exclusive stand up show on the opening night of the festival.

Rajskub stars in the opening night film “Daniel’s Gotta Die” and is best known for her roles in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, “24,” Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “Punch-Drunk Love.”

The Minnesota Film Festival runs from Wednesday, March 29 through Sunday, April 2.

