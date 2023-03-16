7A Semifinals: Deer River and Cherry set to meet in 2022 championship rematch
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Romano gym was the sight for the section 7A semifinals with Cherry and Deer River set to meet in a championship rematch of last year’s section final.
Back like we never left… this time for MSHSL Section 7A Semifinals between (4) MIB vs. (1) Deer River.— Alexis Bass (@lex_basss) March 15, 2023
🏀HIGHLIGHTS: tonight at 10 on @NorthernNewsNow! pic.twitter.com/w2mc6hNu4F
The championship game is scheduled for Friday night at 6:00 p.m.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.