Man charged after burglarizing buildings, stealing snowmobile in Makinen-area

MAKINEN, MN (Northern News Now) - A man was arrested after allegedly burglarizing many buildings in the Makinen-area.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reports they investigated multiple cabin burglaries in unorganized township 57-16 near Makinen.

On March 5, deputies were called to a cabin on Long Lake Rd.

The report states the caller saw a male who arrived on a green snowmobile breaking into sheds on his property through a security camera he was viewing from his home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office the suspect, Jory Christian Sirjord, was arrested later that evening after fleeing from deputies.

He was arrested without incident when his snowmobile became stuck in a ditch.

Deputies and investigators say they were able to follow the snowmobile tracks and found multiple other buildings, sheds, and cabins burglarized in that area.

It was then determined that the snowmobile Sirjord drove was stolen from a nearby property.

On March 8, Sirjord was charged with burglary, fleeing, and theft.

The Sheriff’s Office is still searching for another snowmobile that was stolen, a 2005 Arctic Cat Firecat, black edition.

If you have any information on the stolen snowmobile or the burglaries, you can contact the investigations division at the Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

