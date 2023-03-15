Man charged after burglarizing buildings, stealing snowmobile in Makinen-area

St. Louis County Sheriff
St. Louis County Sheriff(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAKINEN, MN (Northern News Now) - A man was arrested after allegedly burglarizing many buildings in the Makinen-area.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reports they investigated multiple cabin burglaries in unorganized township 57-16 near Makinen.

On March 5, deputies were called to a cabin on Long Lake Rd.

The report states the caller saw a male who arrived on a green snowmobile breaking into sheds on his property through a security camera he was viewing from his home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office the suspect, Jory Christian Sirjord, was arrested later that evening after fleeing from deputies.

He was arrested without incident when his snowmobile became stuck in a ditch.

Deputies and investigators say they were able to follow the snowmobile tracks and found multiple other buildings, sheds, and cabins burglarized in that area.

It was then determined that the snowmobile Sirjord drove was stolen from a nearby property.

On March 8, Sirjord was charged with burglary, fleeing, and theft.

The Sheriff’s Office is still searching for another snowmobile that was stolen, a 2005 Arctic Cat Firecat, black edition.

If you have any information on the stolen snowmobile or the burglaries, you can contact the investigations division at the Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone photos show the view of the Miller Hill Mall's roof collapse from above.
After roof collapse, Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall will stay closed through at least Thursday
WX GFX
First Alert: Late-week winter storm looking more likely
MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis
MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis
Miller Hill Mall roof collapse
Could have been 80 tons of snow on part of Miller Hill Mall that collapsed: UMD Professor
March brings record snow
Road crews just trying to make it through a Northland winter

Latest News

Snow covered roads in Duluth
City of Duluth prepares for another round of snow
Ride the Range representatives accepting the “One Minnesota Award” from Governor Tim Walz at...
Iron Range mountain bike initiative receives state tourism award
UMD leader in points with 2,000
UMD women’s basketball forward earns top athletic/academic award
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Rodgers says he intends to play for Jets this coming season