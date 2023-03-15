Justice Dept, SEC probing collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

The probe will focus on how regulators, including some feds, missed the financial storm. (CNN, POOL, WMUR, WCVB, FEDERALRESERVE.GOV, STRINGR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission have launched investigations into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The investigations – which are separate inquiries – are in the early stages and will also examine the actions of the bank’s senior executives, the person said.

The Justice Department’s investigation involves federal prosecutors in California, along with prosecutors involved in fraud cases, the person said.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the specific details of the ongoing investigations and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Silicon Valley Bank crumbled in what is the largest closure of a U.S. lender since 2008. (CNN, WHDH, POOL, STRINGR, CBS’ “FACE THE NATION”, FDIC)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone photos show the view of the Miller Hill Mall's roof collapse from above.
Roof collapse at Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall, no injuries immediately reported
WX GFX
First Alert: Late-week winter storm looking more likely
Miller Hill Mall roof collapse
Could have been 80 tons of snow on part of Miller Hill Mall that collapsed: UMD Professor
MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis
MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis
March brings record snow
Road crews just trying to make it through a Northland winter

Latest News

Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday,...
Bobby Caldwell, ‘What You Won’t Do For Love’ singer, dies at age 71
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
President Biden heads to Nevada to talk about lowering prescription drug prices
President Biden heads to Nevada to talk about lowering prescription drug prices
President Biden heads to Nevada to talk about lowering prescription drug prices
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Columbia County, Wis., Sheriff's Office shows Brian...
Wisconsin man pleads guilty to role in Whitmer kidnap scheme