Iron County Board adopts resolution to support Second Amendment rights, calls for additional funding for mental health resources in Michigan

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron County board of commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to support the Second Amendment.

The resolution carries no legal power, but the board of commissioners symbolically declared Iron County as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County.”

The resolution has been in the works for several months.

More than 100 people attended the meeting. Many voiced their opinion, with an overwhelming number of people in support of the resolution.

The resolution also asks the state of Michigan to allocate more funding for mental health services throughout the state.

“This is because of what is happening downstate with the laws that they are trying to pass. As always, they are going after the guns and gun owners. It is the individual that is making the issue, not the guns themselves,” said Mark Stauber, Iron County Board chairman.

Finally, the resolution directs legislators to oppose all gun reform laws that conflict with the Second Amendment.

A copy of the resolution will be delivered to each county in Michigan, Michigan legislators and Governor Whitmer. A typed copy of the resolution provided by the Iron County Board of Commissioners at the meeting can be found below.

Resolution affirming support of all constitutional rights, including, but not limited to, the right of the people to bare arms and to adequately funding mental health services by Board of County Commissioners of the County or Iron.

WHEREAS the issue of constitutional rights, including but not limited to, the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America has been in the spotlight of public discussion of recent;

WHEREAS public discussion of such constitutional rights is a hallmark of public discourse in a democracy;

WHEREAS some individuals are of the belief that county government has the authority to not enforce duly adopted laws, regulations and/or rules, which are claimed to be in conflict with constitutional rights of individuals within the State of Michigan and the United States of America;

WHEREAS our civil council has opined that the selective enforcement of constitutional laws, regulations and/or rules by Michigan county government is in violation of the Constitution and Laws of both the State of Michigan and the United States of America;

WHEREAS the Board of County of Commissioners of the County of Iron on December 7, 1997, adopted a Resolution of Recognition of Bill of Rights in the Constitution of the United States of America, which remains on prominent display at the Iron County, Michigan Courthouse;

WHEREAS all elected county and state office holders take an oath of office under which the office holder supports the Constitution of the United States of America and Constitution of Michigan and to faithfully discharge the duties of such offices;

WHEREAS the lawful ownership, possession and use of firearms is part of the cultural heritage within Iron County, Michigan;

WHEREAS it is common for firearms to my family heirlooms that pass from generation to generation as a permanent connection of the past to the present within extended families;

WHEREAS funding for mental health services in the State of Michigan is woefully underfunded causing a failure to adequately provide services to persons of the State of Michigan whom are in need of mental health services; and

WHEREAS recent high profile firearm shootings involved many individuals that have mental health issues the mental health systems nationwide failed to timely, appropriately and adequately provide services to such individuals;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF THE COUNTY OF IRON does support and will continue to honor the pledge to support the Constitution of the United States of America as well as the Constitution of the State of Michigan, including all amendments thereto;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF THE COUNTY OF IRON direct our legislators whom act as a representatives of the People of the State of Michigan to:

A. Not undertake legislation that is in conflict with the Second Amendment of the United States of America and Article 1.6 of the Michigan Constitution of 1963, including:

1. Red Flag Laws, excluding the present Personal Protection Order process;

2. Registration requirements of full or long firearms;

3. Mandatory storage schemes for firearms;

4. Additional limitations on the lawful ownership and use of firearms; and

5. Adoption of other schemes of regulation of firearms that infringe on the foregoing constitutional guarantees of the People of the State of Michigan

B. Adhere to their oath of office and not adopt legislation, rules, regulations and/or requirements that conflict with the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America and Article 1.6 of the Michigan Constitution and any final judicial determinations thereto;

C. Adequately fund mental health services available in all of our communities to provide for timely intervention with appropriate and adequate mental health services as an investment in the human capital of all persons of the State of Michigan; and

D. Insure that providing of adequately funded mental health services is accomplished by methods that do not infringe on the statutory and constitutional rights of those in need of mental health services.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that if in exercise of discretion by the Office of Sheriff and Office of Prosecuting Attorney both of the County of Iron, determine that a law has been adopted which violates the Constitution of the United States of America, the Constitution of the State of Michigan, and any final judicial determinations thereto, that the BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF THE COUNTY OF IRON supports the lawful exercise of discretion to not enforce an unconstitutional law against any law abiding person within the County of Iron;

BE IT FURTER RESOLVED that the BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF THE COUNTY OF IRON directs its staff to provide a copy of this Resolution to:

A. Each township in the County of Iron;

B. Each city and village in the County of Iron;

C. Each department head of the County of Iron;

D. Each county in the State of Michigan;

E. The Michigan House of Representatives;

F. The Michigan Senate;

G. The Governor of the State of Michigan;

H. Each United States Senator for the State of Michigan; and

I. Each United States Congressman for the State of Michigan.

