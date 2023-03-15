First Alert: Minor changes to forecast, still expecting heavy snow

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of some wintry mix showers. Later tonight, after midnight, there will be a better chance of some light snow in Northern Minnesota, and some sleet/freezing drizzle/flurries for the Ports and south. Lows will be around 32° with light east winds. New snow accumulations will be around an inch or less on the Range/International Border.

THURSDAY: The timing of the system has sped up a bit. We will see snow move in from the south late morning and into the lunch hour. The heaviest snow will fall Thursday afternoon and early evening. This will impact the evening commute now more than anticipated. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast, causing reduced visibility and some lake enhancement around the head of the lake. Snow will become lighter, but continue off and on overnight. Highs will be in the lower 30′s.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see some scattered snow showers in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs will be in the teens and 20′s with breezy northwest winds 10-20mph. The South Shore will continue to see moderate to heavy lake effect in the afternoon and evening.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of light snow. The South Shore will still see periods of lake effect snow. Highs will be in the teens and 20′s with breezy northerly winds.

