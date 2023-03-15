First Alert: Mainly dry today before our next system arrives tonight through Saturday

Today: Wednesday will be pretty mild with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While we be a few degrees warmer we will also have a few more clouds overhead with mostly cloudy skies for a bulk of the day. Winds will be southwest between 5-10 MPH. Tonight, we will see some scattered wintry mix showers, which could include rain, snow, and sleet. Accumulations should be pretty minimal. Overnight lows fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Thursday: Through the first half of our Thursday we will continue to see some wintry mix showers before turning into all snow in the afternoon. Wisconsin will see some rain, but that will transition into snow in the late afternoon. Highs climb into the 30s. Overnight the snow starts coming down at a moderate to heavy pace. The bulk of the snow should fall overnight and Friday morning. With temperatures in the teens overnight we will probably be talking about lighter fluffier snow.

Friday: Friday morning the snow will still be coming down heavily with breezy northeast winds. This will cause problems for the Friday morning commute for most. Snow should get lighter and begin to wind down through the afternoon. However, winds out of the north between 10-20 MPH will mean additional Lake Effect Snow along the South Shore until Saturday. All said and done, most are looking at 5-10″ of new snow with higher amounts along the South Shore where some may see upwards of 20″.

