Essentia Health All-Star Hockey Games

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - At the Heritage Center in Duluth it is still hockey season. Over 70 of the regions best players were invited to compete in a competition between Duluth area All-Stars and Iron Range All-Stars.

On the girl’s side Duluth was hot from the beginning going up 2-0 in the first period. They would score two more before Iron Range got on the board with one minute remaining in the second period.

It would be the only goal for Iron Range as the Duluth won 6-1 in the inaugural girls All-Star game.

On the boy’s side the roles were reversed as Iron Range scored the first goal in under a minute. The scored another one only three minutes later to go up 2-0. Duluth scored their first goal with ten minutes remaining in the third.

Iron Range would go on to defeat Duluth 7-4.

