Elite Eight Bound: UMD earns first ever Central Region Title

62-52
62-52(Northern News Now)
By Alexis Bass and Kevin Moore
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, MO. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night in the Central Regional Title game, the six-seeded UMD Men’s Basketball team defeated the fifth-seeded South Nazarene, 62-52 advancing to the Elite Eight.

At the half, UMD led the way by a small margin, 27-23, and then took off right out of the locker room, but it was Drew Blaire who ultimately led this ‘Dog pack putting up 28 points. Blaire, named Tournament MVP wasn’t the only one with an impressive evening as Joshua Brown joined the 1,000-point club in the Championship game adding to the Bulldog’s first-ever Central Region victory.

History continues to write itself in Bulldog Country for both basketball programs. On Monday night Mandy Pearson and the women concluded the evening on a historic note to say the least, winning their Central Regional game, and Justin Wieck and his team followed suit.

UMD becomes the 13th school in Division II history to send both programs to the Elite Eight in the same season. This is also the first time that NSIC Basketball will have two teams from the same University to compete in the Elite Eight in the same season.

The men are scheduled to take off in the Elite Eight next Tuesday, March 21st in Evansville, Indiana.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone photos show the view of the Miller Hill Mall's roof collapse from above.
Roof collapse at Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall, no injuries immediately reported
Carter Galo
Duluth man pleads guilty to murder in Cloquet woman’s fatal overdose
WX GFX
First Alert: Late-week winter storm looking more likely
March brings record snow
Road crews just trying to make it through a Northland winter
WX GFX
Forecasting another possible winter storm later in the week

Latest News

Hermantown Proctor Mirage's Nya Sieger wins first ever Essentia Health Girls Hockey MVP
Essentia Health All-Star Hockey Games
No.19 Bulldogs
UMD’s Wyatt Kaiser signs entry-level deal with Chicago Blackhawks
UMD WBB
Love and Trust: Bulldogs erase 20 point deficit to earn first ever Elite 8 berth
UMD Men's Hockey
Bulldogs’ season ends after 3-1 loss to No. 8 Huskies in NCHC Quarterfinals