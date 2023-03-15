Elite Eight Bound: UMD earns first ever Central Region Title

MARYVILLE, MO. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night in the Central Regional Title game, the six-seeded UMD Men’s Basketball team defeated the fifth-seeded South Nazarene, 62-52 advancing to the Elite Eight.

At the half, UMD led the way by a small margin, 27-23, and then took off right out of the locker room, but it was Drew Blaire who ultimately led this ‘Dog pack putting up 28 points. Blaire, named Tournament MVP wasn’t the only one with an impressive evening as Joshua Brown joined the 1,000-point club in the Championship game adding to the Bulldog’s first-ever Central Region victory.

THEM BOYS ARE ELITE TOO @UMDBulldogMBB!!!



🏀 (6) UMD defeats (5) South Nazarene, 62-52 to earn UMD’S FIRST EVER MENS’S BASKETBALL CENTRAL REGION TITLE🏆



📍next stop➡️ Elite Eight, Evansville, IN pic.twitter.com/xaz3JVhLuu — Alexis Bass (@lex_basss) March 15, 2023

History continues to write itself in Bulldog Country for both basketball programs. On Monday night Mandy Pearson and the women concluded the evening on a historic note to say the least, winning their Central Regional game, and Justin Wieck and his team followed suit.

🐶THE BULLDOGS RUN THE CENTRAL🐶



We're on to Evansville📍Hope Missouri treats you as well as it treated us, @UMDWomensBBall #MakeMoves🐶🐾🏀 x #BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/301ZiELHEF — UMD Men's Basketball (@UMDBulldogMBB) March 15, 2023

UMD becomes the 13th school in Division II history to send both programs to the Elite Eight in the same season. This is also the first time that NSIC Basketball will have two teams from the same University to compete in the Elite Eight in the same season.

The men are scheduled to take off in the Elite Eight next Tuesday, March 21st in Evansville, Indiana.

