Eau Claire employee named winner of ‘She is PepsiCo’ program

By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - March is Women’s History Month and one woman is being recognized in a big way.

PepsiCo unveiled a truck with Jolene Hermann’s image on it. Hermann has worked for the company for five years. She’s a full service vending driver based in Eau Claire. She a winner of this year’s “She is PepsiCo” program.

Hermann is one of 28 women across the country to receive this honor. A photo of Hermann is on the side of a truck driven by another woman. She says it’s an honor to be recognized.

“It’s going to be overwhelming. I think it’s going to be overwhelming what I’m delivering to the businesses and helping Katie, because I do help Katie a lot. People are going to recognize my picture and see me working. So I guess that’s a good thing. I mean, they’re going to see women doing this type of job,” Jolene Hermann, Full Service Vending Driver said.

The program celebrates women frontline workers who are who best exemplify leadership, dedication, and commitment to sustainability and effectiveness.

