Duluth Armory’s music program returns to in-person

Sacred Heart Music Center
Sacred Heart Music Center(Northern News Now)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After only offering virtual programs for the past three years, the Duluth Armory’s Music Resource Center is changing its tune.

They’re now holding in-person events again.

Those interested in the Armory’s music-related programs can start enjoying them again at Sacred Heart Music Center’s venue in downtown Duluth.

Staff at the Music Resource Center are encouraging people to stop by for drop-in music lessons offered for any type of instrument at any skill level.

There’s also studio space open with recording equipment available.

These programs are a resource for students in grades 6-12.

The mission is to inspire young people and, through music, equip them with life skills for the future.

“Sacred Heart has the same vision as we do, so it’s a great partnership for the Duluth Armory and Sacred Heart to be able to offer this programming here in this beautiful space that creates great sound,” said Shawna Weaver, Program Director with the Music Resource Center.

More information, including registration information, can be found on the Armory website or on Facebook.

City by City: Minnesota, Chequamegon Bay, Grand Rapids
