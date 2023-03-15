City of Duluth prepares for another round of snow

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth is getting ready for another snowstorm.

Officials state they are monitoring the Winter Storm Warning predicted by the National Weather Service (NWS) Duluth.

They also say the moisture content of the incoming snow, along with the current thaw-freeze conditions and high seasonal snowfall Duluth has received may also create conditions where residential street snow storage causes the roads to be critically narrow.

If this occurs, street maintenance crews may need to conduct pushback operations while plowing in order to maintain access to emergency vehicles.

City officials say crews will do their best to minimize the impact on residential sidewalks and driveways.

However, they need to conduct pushback operations while making initial plowing passes through those neighborhoods where pushbacks are necessary.

They also say this snowstorm could cause the Public Works and Utilities to call a snow emergency.

A snow emergency would be declared by 4 p.m. on any given day.

You can sign up to receive notifications from the city’s Northland Alert system here.

The city released the following statement:

“The City of Duluth does not take the decision to declare a snow emergency lightly. We are aware of the burden it can put on residents who may live in more densely-populated areas, and will monitor conditions and determine whether the need is there based on road and weather conditions tomorrow and/or Friday. Thank you to City of Duluth street maintenance crews who will be out in full force beginning Thursday morning to plow, sand, and salt to keep our roads safe for buses, police, fire, ambulance, and other vehicles. A friendly reminder, too, that property owners and residents ought to shovel snow from the sidewalks abutting their properties 24 hours after a snow event so that residents who rely on pedestrian travel can do so safely. The City thanks residents for their patience and understanding as crews work to maintain roads during these snow events. We know this record-breaking snowfall season has been difficult for everyone, and we will continue to monitor the conditions and provide updates as we are able throughout the week. Please stay safe while traveling.”

More information for snow emergencies and the city’s snow and ice policy is located on their website.

