City by City: Minnesota, Chequamegon Bay, Grand Rapids

Minnesota- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is updating its 20-year State Highway Investment Plan and it’s currently open for feedback. Residents are invited to read over the draft investment direction and let the state know other types of improvements they should fund if additional money is available. MnDOT reviews the plan every five years as they want to work with money they will have 20 years down the line. From 2023 to 2042, they are projecting $30 billion in available revenue.

Chequamegon Bay, WI- The Chequamegon Bay Arts Council is currently taking applications for its annual Artistic Development Grant. Any professional, amateur or student artists in Bayfield and Ashland Counties are eligible to apply. Art forms can be visual, performing or literary arts. Grants help with educational or developmental opportunities such as workshops and camps. Applications are due by April 1 with awards being announced later that month.

Grand Rapids, MN- The police department is asking for the community’s help in naming their new K9 officer. The police department has run the K9 department for over fifteen years and is gearing up to welcome its next member. According to the trainers, the two-year-old German shepherd has the perfect combination of temperament and professional drive. The canine is just starting his training in several jobs. Community members have until March 17 to submit name ideas.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Duluth, Cloquet, St. Louis County

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.