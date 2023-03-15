Auditor’s Service Center temporarily moves after Miller Hill Mall roof collapse

The St. Louis County Auditor's Service Center has set up temporary operations at the St. Louis...
The St. Louis County Auditor's Service Center has set up temporary operations at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth.(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After Tuesday’s roof collapse at the Miller Hill Mall, the St. Louis County Auditor’s Service Center will be relocating temporarily.

The center will move to the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth.

Services will be offered in the Auditor’s Office on the second floor of the courthouse until they are able to safely return to the mall location.

The following services are available at the temporary location:

  • Motor vehicle titles, tabs, and plates
  • DNR transactions
  • Property tax payments

Drivers license and passport services are currently not available.

“We are thankful no one was injured yesterday, and appreciate the work being done to ensure a safe return to the Mall,” said Nancy Nilsen, St. Louis County Auditor. “Whether that’s later this week or longer, in the meantime we want to make sure we are serving our citizens as best we can.”

Services will be available at the Auditor’s Office at the Courthouse Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone coming to the courthouse for service after 4:30 on weekdays, or anytime on Saturday should enter the building from the front door on Priley Circle.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone photos show the view of the Miller Hill Mall's roof collapse from above.
Roof collapse at Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall, no injuries immediately reported
WX GFX
First Alert: Late-week winter storm looking more likely
MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis
MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis
Miller Hill Mall roof collapse
Could have been 80 tons of snow on part of Miller Hill Mall that collapsed: UMD Professor
March brings record snow
Road crews just trying to make it through a Northland winter

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Rodgers says he intends to play for Jets this coming season
Matilda's Dog Bakery gives local options to pet owners
Pandemic pushed up pet ownership numbers and Duluth dog bakery is creating new ways to feed them
Matilda's Dog Bakery gives pet owners local option for treats and more
Rock of Ages lighthouse
Volunteers raising money to ‘Paint the Rock’ lighthouse on Lake Superior