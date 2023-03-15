Auditor’s Service Center temporarily moves after Miller Hill Mall roof collapse

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After Tuesday’s roof collapse at the Miller Hill Mall, the St. Louis County Auditor’s Service Center will be relocating temporarily.

The center will move to the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth.

Services will be offered in the Auditor’s Office on the second floor of the courthouse until they are able to safely return to the mall location.

The following services are available at the temporary location:

Motor vehicle titles, tabs, and plates

DNR transactions

Property tax payments

Drivers license and passport services are currently not available.

“We are thankful no one was injured yesterday, and appreciate the work being done to ensure a safe return to the Mall,” said Nancy Nilsen, St. Louis County Auditor. “Whether that’s later this week or longer, in the meantime we want to make sure we are serving our citizens as best we can.”

Services will be available at the Auditor’s Office at the Courthouse Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone coming to the courthouse for service after 4:30 on weekdays, or anytime on Saturday should enter the building from the front door on Priley Circle.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.