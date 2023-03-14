UMD’s Wyatt Kaiser signs entry-level deal with Chicago Blackhawks

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bulldogs top blueliner, Wyatt Kaiser will forgo his senior season with the Bulldogs and sign an entry-level deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

In 35 games this season, Kaiser has 23 points including 18 assists.

Kaiser came into Duluth as a true freshman getting 10 points in his first season with UMD. Kaiser ends his Bulldogs career with 52 points.

Kaiser was a third-round pick of the Blackhawks in the 2020 draft.

