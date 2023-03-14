UMD’s Wyatt Kaiser signs entry-level deal with Chicago Blackhawks
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bulldogs top blueliner, Wyatt Kaiser will forgo his senior season with the Bulldogs and sign an entry-level deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Welcome Wyatt ‼️ pic.twitter.com/WY1kYWCUjz— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 14, 2023
In 35 games this season, Kaiser has 23 points including 18 assists.
Kaiser came into Duluth as a true freshman getting 10 points in his first season with UMD. Kaiser ends his Bulldogs career with 52 points.
Kaiser was a third-round pick of the Blackhawks in the 2020 draft.
