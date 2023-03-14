Ryan Redington wins 2023 Iditarod

Ryan Redington wins 2023 Iditarod
Ryan Redington wins 2023 Iditarod(KTUU)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Mar. 14, 2023
NOME, Alaska (KTUU) - Ryan Redington passed under the Burled Arch Tuesday afternoon to win the 51st running of the Iditarod.

The grandson of the man known as the “Father of the Iditarod,” Redington arrived in Nome at 12:13 p.m. with a winning time of 8 days, 21 hours, 13 minutes, and 58 seconds.

Redington took the win ahead of Bethel musher Pete Kaiser and Aniak musher Richie Diehl, both of whom have engaged in a battle for second, some 15 miles behind Redington.

Redington staked his claim in the history of the Last Great Race by becoming the first in his family to capture victory.

Redington’s grandfather, Joe Redington Sr. — known as the “Father of the Iditarod” — never won the race but was instrumental in organizing and fundraising for the inaugural race in 1973, and is considered the leading man in popularizing and modernizing the sport of dog mushing in Alaska. Joe Sr. ran 19 Iditarods between 1974 and 1997 with a best finish of fifth, which he accomplished four times.

Four other Redington family members have raced, including Ryan’s father Raymie, who ran the race 12 times with a high finish of seventh in 1974. Raymie last ran the race in 2001, Ryan’s rookie year.

Ryan Redington receives handmade gifts with Spirit of Iditarod Award

The momentous occasion had been building for years, as Ryan struggled to finish Iditarod races before eventually becoming a solid contender. Redington didn’t make the finish six times from 2008 to 2019, but has since strung together three straight top-10s over the last three years, including his best finish of seventh in 2021.

Even before the race started with the Ceremonial Start in Downtown Anchorage on March 4 and the official restart in Willow on March 5, Redington had dreams of winning the Last Great Race. Redington said he was aiming for a top-5 finish this year, but said a victory would be the ultimate experience.

“It’s important to have a Redington in the race, I feel like, and I’m honored to be in the race,” he said in Anchorage on March 4. “The first place trophy is a 90-pound bronze statue of my grandpa, and that’s the dream, is to bring home that trophy.”

While he never has won the Iditarod until now, Redington has tallied wins in other premier mushing events, including twice in the Kobuk 440 and twice in the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in Minnesota.

