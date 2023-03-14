Newly hired police officer helps deliver healthy baby girl

A recently hired officer in Scott City, Missouri is being recognized for going above and beyond. (Source: KFVS)
By Jeffrey Bullard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – A Missouri police officer on the job for just five months responded to a call he will never forget when he helped deliver a baby.

At the end of Scott City police officer James Haney’s shift last week, he got a call about a woman going into labor. When he arrived at the home, he found the woman’s water had already broken and the baby was crowning.

Haney has only been on the police force for five months and said he had never delivered a baby, but his 12 years of military experience prepared him for this situation.

“Me and mom had a quick talk, and I was like, ‘This is what we’re going to do and this is how we’re going to do it,’ she’s like, ‘OK,’ and literally within a minute or two we had a baby girl,” Haney said. “Mom did great; mom did amazing.”

After the birth, EMS arrived to take the family to the hospital.

Haney said this entire situation is something he’s proud to have been a part of.

The mother came home from the hospital on Monday with her healthy newborn and said she’s happy to be resting.

Scott City is located in southeast Missouri, just south of Cape Girardeau.

Copyright 2023 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

