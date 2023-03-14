Minnesota Senate passes ‘Free School Meal’ bill

By Quinn Gorham
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MN -- Tuesday, the Minnesota Senate passed HF5, a bill that would provide free school meals for all children in the state.

The bill passed with a 38-26 vote.

If it becomes law, the bill would set aside roughly $420 million over the next two years to help schools provide one free lunch and one free breakfast per day for students attending Minnesota schools.

The investment represents less than 1% of the state’s education budget, according to the Senate bill’s Chief Author Heather Gustafson (DFL - Vadnais Heights).

HF5 will now head to Governor Tim Walz to be signed into law.

