Marcus Theaters adds more benefits for members on ‘Value Tuesdays’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Movie Tuesday” at Marcus Theaters will be taking on a new name.

Starting March 28, the discounted day will be known as “Value Tuesday.”

Moviegoers will still be able to see blockbuster movies at a cheaper price, with more benefits available to Magical Movie Rewards members.

“The new Value Tuesday program continues the tradition of great admission prices for the hottest films while adding benefits for our Marcus Magical Movie Rewards members to grow the excellent moviegoing experience synonymous with Marcus Theatres for over 85 years,” says spokespeople.

“Value Tuesday” benefits:

Movie Tickets : Member: $6 / Non-member: $7

Surcharge for DLX Screens : Member: 50% off / Non-member: Regular Price

Concessions, Food, and Drink Purchases : Member: 20% off / Non-member: Regular Price

Super Combo Special : Member: $9.36 / Non-member: $16.85

Hot Dog Special: Member: $2 / Non-member: $3

