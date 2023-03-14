Love and Trust: Bulldogs erase 20 point deficit to earn first ever Elite 8 berth

By Kevin Moore and Alexis Bass
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the biggest game in Romano gym history, the Bulldogs erase a 20-point second-half deficit, en route to earning a Central Region Championship.

The Missouri Southern State Lions took a 45-27 lead going into the half before the Bulldogs got back within ten to end the third quarter.

The Bulldogs chipped away all fourth quarter, holding the Lions without a field goal for the final 5:26. In that 5-minute stretch the Bulldogs made clutch basket after clutch basket, none bigger than Ella Gilbertson’s eventual game-winner.

“Tatum gave me a great pass and I just had confidence in my shot and you know I might as well shoot it and there’s nothing else we can do...I was gassed, but I knew this was it, this was our last home game in Romano and I might as well give it my all,” she said.

“Feels amazing, feels great to be with these girls, so couldn’t be any better,” Gilbertson added.

The Bulldogs will head to Missouri for the Elite 8 on Monday night. Stay tuned to Northern News Now for much more on the team throughout the week.

