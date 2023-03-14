Love and Trust: Bulldogs erase 20 point deficit to earn first ever Elite 8 berth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the biggest game in Romano gym history, the Bulldogs erase a 20-point second-half deficit, en route to earning a Central Region Championship.
ELITE!!! pic.twitter.com/AWQ94W28eD— UMD Women's Bball (@UMDWomensBBall) March 14, 2023
The Missouri Southern State Lions took a 45-27 lead going into the half before the Bulldogs got back within ten to end the third quarter.
The Bulldogs chipped away all fourth quarter, holding the Lions without a field goal for the final 5:26. In that 5-minute stretch the Bulldogs made clutch basket after clutch basket, none bigger than Ella Gilbertson’s eventual game-winner.
“Tatum gave me a great pass and I just had confidence in my shot and you know I might as well shoot it and there’s nothing else we can do...I was gassed, but I knew this was it, this was our last home game in Romano and I might as well give it my all,” she said.
“Feels amazing, feels great to be with these girls, so couldn’t be any better,” Gilbertson added.
ICYMI: Ella Gilberston’s game-winner @UMDWomensBBall pic.twitter.com/zVRzYv3F67— Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) March 14, 2023
The Bulldogs will head to Missouri for the Elite 8 on Monday night. Stay tuned to Northern News Now for much more on the team throughout the week.
