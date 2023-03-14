First Alert: Late-week winter storm looking more likely

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have mostly sunny skies and mild conditions! Tonight we will see mostly clear skies. There will be increasing clouds from west to east after midnight. Lows will be in the teens and 20′s with south winds 10-15mph.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week! We will have mostly cloudy skies though. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Winds will be southwest 5-10mph. Wednesday night we will see some scattered wintry mix showers, which could include rain, snow, and sleet. Accumulations should be pretty minimal.

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will see some wintry mix showers turning into all snow in the afternoon. Wisconsin will see some rain, but that will transition into snow in the late afternoon. Overnight the snow starts coming down hard and fast. The bulk of the snow will fall overnight and Friday morning. Lows will be in the teens, so temperatures will be good for high snow ratios, meaning a fluffy snow but more of it.

FRIDAY: Friday morning the snow will still be coming down heavily with breezy northeast winds. The snow will slow down in the afternoon, but likely continue to be light into the evening hours. The South Shore could get hammered by this storm with totals up to 24″ possible. There is still a good chance of more than 6″ for most of the region as well. The South Shore has the best chance for 18″+.

