Duluth Public Schools reimplement two-hour delays due to record-breaking snow year

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After record-breaking snow this year, Duluth Public Schools have decided to reimplement two-hour delays.

A message sent to Duluth Public Schools parents Tuesday read:

“After working with our transportation department, principals, the teachers union, and other administration, we feel confident that we can begin implementing a two-hour late start again. This option was previously removed from the district’s weather closing procedures after a brief stakeholder survey. After this year of record-breaking snow, however, we felt it was necessary to revisit the option.”

In the event a two-hour delay is implemented:

K-12 Schools start two hours later and dismiss at their regular times

Parents/guardians should drop their children off two hours later than usual

Buses pick up students two hours later

Bus stops remain the same and cannot be changed

Buses for work experience and special education between 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 am. are canceled

No school breakfast service

No impact on after-school KEY Zone

ECFE classes sched­uled to start prior to 9:45 a.m. are canceled

Afternoon and evening Community Education pro­grams and community/organization-permitted activi­ties will be held as scheduled

AM Preschool classes are canceled

K-12 afternoon activities and athletics will be held

A decision on the implementation of a two-hour delay will be the same as a snow day, by 5 a.m. and as soon as possible.

If possible, a decision will be made the night before so families with elementary-age students are able to find alternative plans.

It is stated both high schools and middle schools have updated their schedules in case of a delay.

For the high school schedule, click here.

For the middle school schedule, click here.

The statement ended with telling parents they can keep their children home from school on two hour delays days if they believe it is the best safety interest of the child, “Please know that when it comes to winter weather, we encourage and strongly support you in making the decision that is best for your child. You are the best judge of your child’s health and safety. The school board and administration realize that their decision for the majority of students may not fit with your individual circumstances. As long as you contact the school to report the absence, a decision to keep your child home for safety reasons will be considered excused. If the absence is not reported to the school, it will be considered unexcused. Our hope is by providing a two-hour late option that we can make sure student learning is not interrupted as much by Mother Nature.”

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.