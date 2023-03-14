Duluth City Council nuclear weapon ban vote fails

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A resolution asking the United States to do away with its nuclear weapons failed during the Duluth City Council meeting this Monday.

On March 13, a vote was held for the city to ask President Biden to sign the “Treaty on The Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.”

So far, 92 countries have signed the treaty which would ban the possession of nuclear weapons under international law.

None of those 92 include the world’s nuclear states.

The city’s vote failed on a 4-4 tie.

Councilors Hannah Alstead, Arik Forsman, Noah Hobbs, and Janet Kennedy voted against the resolution.

