Duluth City Council nuclear weapon ban vote fails

Duluth City Hall in Duluth, Minnesota, during winter.
Duluth City Hall in Duluth, Minnesota, during winter.(Northern News Now)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A resolution asking the United States to do away with its nuclear weapons failed during the Duluth City Council meeting this Monday.

On March 13, a vote was held for the city to ask President Biden to sign the “Treaty on The Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.”

So far, 92 countries have signed the treaty which would ban the possession of nuclear weapons under international law.

None of those 92 include the world’s nuclear states.

The city’s vote failed on a 4-4 tie.

Councilors Hannah Alstead, Arik Forsman, Noah Hobbs, and Janet Kennedy voted against the resolution.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow will continue on Sunday
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning to end at 7 pm Sunday night
Heavy snow will cause travel troubles Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert: slow moving low to drop a lot of snow during Winter Storm Warning through Sunday night
Snow totals reported to NWS Duluth
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory will finally fade early Monday morning, next precip possible Wednesday
Carter Galo
Duluth man pleads guilty to murder in Cloquet woman’s fatal overdose
Levi Axtell
Cook County Sheriff responds to Grand Marais murder

Latest News

March brings record snow
Road crews just trying to make it through a Northland winter
City by City: Duluth, Cloquet, St. Louis County
City by City: Duluth, Cloquet, St. Louis County
Wet winter could lead to increased flooding this spring
Minnesota Ballet cancellation