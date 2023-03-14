City by City: Duluth, Cloquet, St. Louis County

Duluth residents as well as residents from all of St. Louis County are eligible to apply for the Historical Society board.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Duluth, MN- Registration is open for summer camp! Lake Superior College is offering five camps focused on welding, machining tools programming, cyber security and more. Camp is a week long. Due to grants and partnerships, all the camps are free for students to attend. Everything will be held in June and is open to students ages 12 to 18. Activities include take-home projects, workshops, speakers and off-site tours.

Cloquet, MN- The DNR is hosting an open house career fair next week. The career fair is geared toward those interested in the Conservation Officer program. The CO Prep Program application period is currently open and ends on March 31. Anyone with a two-year degree and a passion for the outdoors is eligible to apply. Several Officers including those who have been through the program will be at the career fair next Monday at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. The fair runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Louis County, MN- The St. Louis County Historical Society is seeking new board members. Duluth residents as well as residents from all of St. Louis County are eligible to apply. An election will be held by current board members on April 25. Applicants should have an interest in history, be familiar with fundraising and have time to prepare for and attend meetings. Application submissions are due by March 31. For an application, reach out to member Robert-Jan Quene.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: St. Louis County, Hibbing, Red Cliff

