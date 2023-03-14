Chisholm 10-year-old memorizes 340 digits of pi

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - March 14 is known as Pi Day in honor of the mathematical constant pi whose first three digits begin as 3.14.

For a Chisholm 10-year-old, it’s a big day for another reason.

Hayden Erickson has been working to memorize 314 digits of pi.

By Tuesday’s notable date, Hayden had surpassed his goal, getting all the way to 340 digits.

A sped-up video of Hayden reciting pi

He began memorizing the digits because of a pi reciting competition his mother, Sami, found by the Minnesota Council of the Gifted and Talented.

Hayden is now a two-time champ.

The reward, of course, is some pie.

Hayden has won two chocolate meringue pies from his previous wins.

He is looking for his third straight pi victory after he won by over a hundred digits last year.

Hayden posted his pi submission today and will learn if he won tomorrow.

If you are wondering what 340 digits of pi looks like:

3.14159265358979323846264338327950288419716939937510582097494459230781640628620899862803482534211706798214808

6513282306647093844609550582231725359408128481117450284102701938521105559644622948954930381964428810975665933

4461284756482337867831652712019091456485669234603486104543266482133936072602491412737245870066063155881748815

20920962829254

