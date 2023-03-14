‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to the DECC

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Get ready to use your imagination at “Bluey’s Big Play.”

The Blue Heeler dog, Bluey, will be coming to Symphony Hall on June 28.

“Bluey’s Big Play” brings the Emmy-award-winning Australian children’s television show to the stage for the first time.

The show, which is on Disney+, is beloved around the world.

Eight puppeteers present various styles of puppetry to a soundtrack created for the show by the original television cast.

The show is stated to be engaging and entertaining with the whole family in mind.

“We encourage the whole family to enjoy the show together. Kids love the imaginative stories, characters and play, and parents love the lessons and parallels to real parenting struggles,” say DECC spokespeople.

The play is approximately 50 minutes long.

There will be two show times at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $33 to $73 but children under two who may sit on a lap do not need a ticket.

Children over two years old need a ticket.

VIP Meet and Greet tickets are also available for a $75 add-on.

A Meet and Greet ticket does not include a show ticket, so you must purchase both.

The Meet and Greet is limited and will take place after the performance.

You can purchase tickets for the 1 p.m. show here and the 6 p.m. show here.

