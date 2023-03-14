Another day of sunshine and melting before our next system arrives

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today: Tuesday we will have mostly sunny skies overhead for most. After a cooler start to our day temperatures most across the Northland will climb into the low and mid 30s. Winds are out of the south between 5-15 MPH.

Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Wednesday features clouds for the vast majority of the day time hours with temperatures around the 40-degree mark for most. As we head towards Wednesday evening and night a little bit of rain snow mix will begin to move in across the Northland. Overnight lows fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s for most. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-15 MPH.

Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

END OF THE WEEK: We are tracking another system to end the week. Models still have decent amount of variability, but have been trending downwards since yesterday morning. There will be some rain and snow mix on Thursday, turning to all snow late Thursday. Snow will be heaviest Thursday night, but will linger into Friday. Lake enhancement will be possible again with northeast winds for the head of the lake. It’s too soon to talk about specific totals as models are all over the place. Stay tuned for updates!

Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

