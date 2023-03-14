6-year-old boy drowns after falling through lake in Aitkin County

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A six-year-old boy died after falling through the ice on a small lake near McGrath.

On Sunday, March 12 at 1:36 p.m. the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a six-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the location was next to a dock on a small lake.

The area was usually used as an ice skating rink but was covered with snow.

The boy was removed from the waist-deep water by a family member.

He was not breathing and CPR was started.

Multiple agencies were dispatched and lifesaving efforts were continued.

It’s stated the approximately 14 inches of snow affected the response and a snowmobile was needed to transport the boy to an ambulance waiting on a navigable road.

Life-saving efforts continued until the boy was in the emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the cause of death as freshwater drowning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.