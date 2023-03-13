Why allergies may be overwhelming already

A new report finds climate change is likely leading to a longer pollen season and worsening allergies. (Credit: Climate Central, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spring is in the air, and if you are already overwhelmed by allergies, you are not alone.

”The pollen is going to be in the air even longer, and it’s happening earlier as well,” meteorologist Jennifer Gray said.

According to a new Climate Central report, weather and climate trends are worsening allergy season.

The data shows earlier spring and longer periods of freeze-free days for parts of the U.S. have meant that plants have more time to flower and release allergy-inducing pollen.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people with respiratory illnesses like asthma may be more sensitive to pollen.

Exposure has been linked to asthma attacks and more people being admitted to the hospital for respiratory problems.

To reduce your exposure when pollen counts are high, start taking allergy medicine early, close doors and windows and avoid outdoor activity in the early morning when pollen counts are the highest.

You should also remove clothes you have worn outside and shower to get the pollen off of your skin and hair.

The Mayo Clinic also suggests keeping indoor air dry with a dehumidifier, using a portable high-efficient particulate air filter in your bedroom and cleaning floors often with a vacuum cleaner that has a HEPA filter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow will continue on Sunday
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning to end at 7 pm Sunday night
Heavy snow will cause travel troubles Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert: slow moving low to drop a lot of snow during Winter Storm Warning through Sunday night
Snow totals reported to NWS Duluth
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory will finally fade early Monday morning, next precip possible Wednesday
A MnDOT plow clears snow from I-35 between Mahtowa and Barnum around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
Snow covered roads slow travel throughout Northland Sunday
Levi Axtell
Cook County Sheriff responds to Grand Marais murder

Latest News

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is the subject of a Blue Alert after he allegedly shot two officers at...
Standoff underway after 1 officer killed, 1 wounded, Missouri authorities say
The clip shows Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for...
Disney releases first full trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’
Police responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas around 7:10...
Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building
Flo Rida at Bayfront June 30, 2023
Flo Rida coming to Bayfront this summer
FILE - Chocolate milkshakes were given to a man and his daughter, the manager at a...
83-year-old man grazed by bullet at Ohio eatery stays for dinner, restaurant manager says