Tribal leaders meet at Minnesota Capitol for Sovereignty Day

Sovereignty Day at the Minnesota Capitol
Sovereignty Day at the Minnesota Capitol(Northern News Now)
By Quinn Gorham and Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Tribal sovereignty is an issue at the core of Minnesota’s eleven tribal nations, and today legislators in St. Paul attempted to honor that legacy.

Tribal Leaders from around the state convened on the House floor Monday, March 13 to discuss the importance of protecting tribal communities and their sovereignty.

The first legislative Sovereignty Day was held back in 2019.

At the time there were plans to have another in 2021, but the pandemic prevented that from happening.

Monday’s event was a chance for legislators and tribal leaders to come together once again.

Tribal leaders thanked state lawmakers for their invitation to the Capitol.

While at the Capitol they explained what they see as inequities that exist within Minnesota’s tribal communities.

Tribal leaders expressed the importance of recognizing the disparities that tribes deal with on a regular basis.

“We have the highest disparities, we have the highest rates of cancer, we have the highest rates of out-of-home placements, we have the highest rates of incarceration. It’s due to historical trauma, it’s due to a lot of things. It’s due to a lack of funding, lack of resources,” said Cathy Chavers, Tribal Chair with the Bois Forte Band.

After presentations from each of the 11 tribal leaders, members of the legislature and those leaders attended breakout sessions to discuss things like public safety, the environment, and the legalization of cannabis.

Monday’s event comes just days after the Minnesota House passed a bill that, if signed by the governor, would codify the Indian Child Welfare Act into Minnesota State Law as the federal act faces a Supreme Court decision later this year.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow will continue on Sunday
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning to end at 7 pm Sunday night
Heavy snow will cause travel troubles Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert: slow moving low to drop a lot of snow during Winter Storm Warning through Sunday night
Snow totals reported to NWS Duluth
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory will finally fade early Monday morning, next precip possible Wednesday
A MnDOT plow clears snow from I-35 between Mahtowa and Barnum around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
Snow covered roads slow travel throughout Northland Sunday
Levi Axtell
Cook County Sheriff responds to Grand Marais murder

Latest News

St. Luke’s celebrated the revitalized St. Luke’s Mariner Outpatient Surgery Center with a...
St. Luke’s celebrates newly remodeled surgery center in Superior
Minnesota Ballet performs "Sleeping Beauty"
The show must go on: Minnesota Ballet performs to fellow ballet dancers amid snowstorm
Eventually, spring will come to the Northland, and with it, the potential for a lot of spring...
Wet winter could lead to increased flooding this spring
Carter Galo
Duluth man pleads guilty to murder in Cloquet woman’s fatal overdose