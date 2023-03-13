St. Luke’s celebrates newly remodeled surgery center in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - St. Luke’s revitalized surgery center in Superior is now complete.

St. Luke’s celebrated Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly remodeled St. Luke’s Mariner Outpatient Surgery Center.

The remodel includes a new nurses’ station, new equipment, and monitors.

The surgery center, which originally opened in 2000, can now offer Interventional Pain Management procedures, which are in high demand.

“We’re excited to have a more aesthetically pleasing and calming environment for our patients.” Director of Surgical Services Tara Haugen said. “This expansion of services and remodel offers more opportunity for Superior and Northwest Wisconsin Residents to receive care close to home.”

Outpatient surgeries and procedures offered at the surgery center include endoscopies, colonoscopies, cataract and eye surgeries, orthopedic procedures for carpal tunnel syndrome, gastrointestinal procedures, and now interventional pain procedures.

