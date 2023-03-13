St. Luke’s celebrates newly remodeled surgery center in Superior

St. Luke’s celebrated the revitalized St. Luke’s Mariner Outpatient Surgery Center with a...
St. Luke’s celebrated the revitalized St. Luke’s Mariner Outpatient Surgery Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Superior.(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - St. Luke’s revitalized surgery center in Superior is now complete.

St. Luke’s celebrated Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly remodeled St. Luke’s Mariner Outpatient Surgery Center.

The remodel includes a new nurses’ station, new equipment, and monitors.

The surgery center, which originally opened in 2000, can now offer Interventional Pain Management procedures, which are in high demand.

“We’re excited to have a more aesthetically pleasing and calming environment for our patients.” Director of Surgical Services Tara Haugen said. “This expansion of services and remodel offers more opportunity for Superior and Northwest Wisconsin Residents to receive care close to home.”

St. Luke’s celebrated the revitalized St. Luke’s Mariner Outpatient Surgery Center with a...
St. Luke’s celebrated the revitalized St. Luke’s Mariner Outpatient Surgery Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Superior.(Northern News Now)

Outpatient surgeries and procedures offered at the surgery center include endoscopies, colonoscopies, cataract and eye surgeries, orthopedic procedures for carpal tunnel syndrome, gastrointestinal procedures, and now interventional pain procedures.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow will continue on Sunday
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning to end at 7 pm Sunday night
Heavy snow will cause travel troubles Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert: slow moving low to drop a lot of snow during Winter Storm Warning through Sunday night
Snow totals reported to NWS Duluth
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory will finally fade early Monday morning, next precip possible Wednesday
A MnDOT plow clears snow from I-35 between Mahtowa and Barnum around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
Snow covered roads slow travel throughout Northland Sunday
Levi Axtell
Cook County Sheriff responds to Grand Marais murder

Latest News

Sovereignty Day at the Minnesota Capitol
Tribal leaders meet at Minnesota Capitol for Sovereignty Day
Minnesota Ballet performs "Sleeping Beauty"
The show must go on: Minnesota Ballet performs to fellow ballet dancers amid snowstorm
Eventually, spring will come to the Northland, and with it, the potential for a lot of spring...
Wet winter could lead to increased flooding this spring
Carter Galo
Duluth man pleads guilty to murder in Cloquet woman’s fatal overdose