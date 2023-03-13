The show must go on: Minnesota Ballet performs to fellow ballet dancers amid snowstorm

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The snow forced the Minnesota Ballet to close the curtains on Sunday’s performance of “Sleeping Beauty” at the DECC.

The two leading dancers Brianna Crockett and Isaac Sharratt took the symphony hall stage Monday morning.

While their performance featured costumes, lights, music, and more there was no audience.

The Minnesota Ballet wanted to give these two dancers an opportunity to showcase all their hard work preparing for these roles.

Instead, they performed for their fellow ballet dancers.

If you had tickets for Sunday’s performance of “Sleeping Beauty” you can use them at the “Nutcracker” performance in December.

