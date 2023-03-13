The show must go on: Minnesota Ballet performs to fellow ballet dancers amid snowstorm

Dancers Brianna Crockett and Isaac Sharratt took the symphony hall stage Monday morning
Minnesota Ballet performs "Sleeping Beauty"
Minnesota Ballet performs "Sleeping Beauty"(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The snow forced the Minnesota Ballet to close the curtains on Sunday’s performance of “Sleeping Beauty” at the DECC.

The two leading dancers Brianna Crockett and Isaac Sharratt took the symphony hall stage Monday morning.

While their performance featured costumes, lights, music, and more there was no audience.

The Minnesota Ballet wanted to give these two dancers an opportunity to showcase all their hard work preparing for these roles.

Instead, they performed for their fellow ballet dancers.

If you had tickets for Sunday’s performance of “Sleeping Beauty” you can use them at the “Nutcracker” performance in December.

