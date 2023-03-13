Much nicer weather for the dig out

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today: For our Monday roads will still be slick and snow covered to start with some snow drifts pretty high still so be careful on the roads! Otherwise, Monday features partly to mostly sunny skies overhead with temperatures in mid to upper 20s. Winds out of the north between 5-10 MPH could bring a little bit of additional lake effect accumulation to the South Shore. From Ashland points east towards the U.P. could pick up another 1-2″. Tonight, temperatures fall back onto either side of the zero degree mark.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Tuesday features mostly sunny skies overhead as temperatures climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Wednesday looks pretty mild! With most in or around that 40 degree mark for daytime highs. Otherwise, Wednesday features mostly cloudy skies overhead with winds out of the south between 5-15 MPH. A rain, snow mix may enter the northland Wednesday night into Thursday as yet another potential system sets its eyes on the Northland for the end of the week. We’ll be keeping a close eye on it!

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow will continue on Sunday
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning to end at 7 pm Sunday night
Heavy snow will cause travel troubles Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert: slow moving low to drop a lot of snow during Winter Storm Warning through Sunday night
Snow totals reported to NWS Duluth
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory will finally fade early Monday morning, next precip possible Wednesday
A MnDOT plow clears snow from I-35 between Mahtowa and Barnum around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
Snow covered roads slow travel throughout Northland Sunday
UPDATE: Work on section of Twin Ports Interchange will remain stopped after possible indigenous remains uncovered

Latest News

Snow totals reported to NWS Duluth
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory will finally fade early Monday morning, next precip possible Wednesday
Snow will continue on Sunday
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning to end at 7 pm Sunday night
Heavy snow will cause travel troubles Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert: slow moving low to drop a lot of snow during Winter Storm Warning through Sunday night
WINTER STORM
MARCH 10, PM WEATHER