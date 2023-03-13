Much nicer weather for the dig out

Today: For our Monday roads will still be slick and snow covered to start with some snow drifts pretty high still so be careful on the roads! Otherwise, Monday features partly to mostly sunny skies overhead with temperatures in mid to upper 20s. Winds out of the north between 5-10 MPH could bring a little bit of additional lake effect accumulation to the South Shore. From Ashland points east towards the U.P. could pick up another 1-2″. Tonight, temperatures fall back onto either side of the zero degree mark.

Tuesday: Tuesday features mostly sunny skies overhead as temperatures climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Wednesday looks pretty mild! With most in or around that 40 degree mark for daytime highs. Otherwise, Wednesday features mostly cloudy skies overhead with winds out of the south between 5-15 MPH. A rain, snow mix may enter the northland Wednesday night into Thursday as yet another potential system sets its eyes on the Northland for the end of the week. We’ll be keeping a close eye on it!

