Forecasting another possible winter storm later in the week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures! Tonight we will see clear skies and calm winds. Lows will fall into the single digits above and below zero.

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with southerly winds between 10-15mph.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will have mostly cloudy skies as warm air surges into the region. Highs will be able to climb into the lower 40′s with southwest winds 5-15mph. There will be a chance of some scattered light rain showers after 6pm. Some wintry mix will continue off and on overnight.

END OF THE WEEK: We are tracking another large winter storm to end the week. Models are still showing some variability, but most agree that the system will have significant impacts. There will be some rain and snow mix on Thursday, turning to all snow late Thursday. Snow will be heaviest Thursday night, but will linger into Friday. Lake enhancement will be possible again with northeast winds for the head of the lake. It’s too soon to talk about specific totals, but widespread totals over 6″ are likely. On the higher end of the models, up to 20″ will be possible in spots. Again, THAT COULD CHANGE. So, please check back for updates.

