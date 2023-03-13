Flo Rida coming to Bayfront this summer

Flo Rida will bring special guest Twista
Flo Rida at Bayfront June 30, 2023
Flo Rida at Bayfront June 30, 2023(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - This summer, get ready to get “Low” at Bayfront.

Monday, the DECC announced that American rapper, songwriter, and singer Flo Rida and special guest Twista will be coming to Bayfront Festival Park.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, best known for his hit songs such as “Right Round,” “Whistle,” and “Wild Ones” will be performing on June 30.

Flo Rida’s breakthrough debut single “Low” topped several national and international charts including U.S. Billboard Hot 100, breaking digital download sales records, and earning several platinum certifications.

The song featured in his first studio album “Mail on Sunday” is also in the soundtrack to the flick “Step Up 2: The Streets.”

VIP Party Pit presale tickets are now on sale until Wednesday, March 15 at 10 p.m. here.

VIPs will get upfront stage access with standing-room only and a VIP bar and porta potties.

General admission tickets will go on sale Thursday, March 16 at 8 a.m. here.

Tickets for general admission are $37.50 and $57.50 for VIP tickets.

People ages five and up require a ticket. Kids four and under are free with a paid adult.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and the music will start at 5:30 p.m.

The show will occur rain or shine but there could be weather delays in the event of high winds, lightning, or other life safety issues.

