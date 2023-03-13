Duluth man pleads guilty to murder in Cloquet woman’s fatal overdose

Carter Galo
Carter Galo(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man with a history of drug convictions pleaded guilty to murder in a Cloquet woman’s fatal overdose.

Carter Galo, 26, entered that plea in a Virginia courtroom Monday morning and is now expected to be sentenced in April.

He’s accused of selling the drugs that led to Korryn Sorensen’s death in January 2022.

According to court documents, etizolam and fentanyl were found in her system.

According to text messages found on Sorenson’s phone, she apparently bought the drugs from Galo days before she died.

Police searched Galo’s Duluth home the week after Sorenson’s death and, according to court documents, they found drugs, paraphernalia, and guns.

At the time of that search, he was already on probation for another drug conviction, so he was taken back into custody at a correctional facility in St. Cloud.

The probation was in connection to a search in June 2019 when Duluth Police found more drugs, firearms, and two sets of body armor in his home.

Police arrested Galo, but according to court records, he was released on probation several days later.

