Disney releases first full trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’

“The Little Mermaid” will hit theaters May 26. (Source: Walt Disney Studios)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney released the first full trailer for the highly anticipated live-action version of “The Little Mermaid.”

The trailer premiered at the Oscars on Sunday.

The clip shows Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for legs. It also gives fans a good look at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Javier Bardem as King Triton.

The trailer also gives a first look at Sebastian the crab, voiced by Daveed Diggs, and Scuttle the bird, voiced by Awkwafina. This is also the first time fans have seen a glimpse of Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King.

Rob Marshall, the film’s director, said it was important to honor the original while also bringing some depth to the new film.

It will feature four brand new songs, as well as favorites like “Part of Your World,” which fans get a preview of in the trailer.

Bailey, a 22-year-old R&B singer, told Variety she has seen some criticism on social media for casting Black woman as Ariel.

Disney’s 1989 animated film featuring a white, red-headed Ariel was a retelling of a 19th century fairy tale.

“The Little Mermaid” will hit theaters May 26.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow will continue on Sunday
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning to end at 7 pm Sunday night
Heavy snow will cause travel troubles Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert: slow moving low to drop a lot of snow during Winter Storm Warning through Sunday night
Snow totals reported to NWS Duluth
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory will finally fade early Monday morning, next precip possible Wednesday
A MnDOT plow clears snow from I-35 between Mahtowa and Barnum around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
Snow covered roads slow travel throughout Northland Sunday
Levi Axtell
Cook County Sheriff responds to Grand Marais murder

Latest News

FILE - Houston Rockets' Hakeem Olajuwon (34), left, and Utah Jazz' Felton Spencer (50) react to...
Felton Spencer, ex-Louisville star and NBA veteran, dies
President Joe Biden spoke Monday morning about recent bank failures.
Biden tells US to have confidence in banks after 2 collapse
Baby formula was recovered following two arrests in Cartersville, Georgia, police said.
Police: $26,000 in stolen baby formula found in suspects’ car
Michael Cohen leaves a lower Manhattan building after meeting with prosecutors, Friday, March...
Cohen to testify before grand jury in Trump hush money probe
Michael Cohen, a ex-associate of former President Donald Trump, arrived in Manhattan on Monday...
Michael Cohen: Trump 'needs to be held accountable'