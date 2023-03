DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Sunday night, the UMD Men’s Hockey team played No.8 St. Cloud State in game three of the NCHC Quarterfinals.

With a 3-1 loss to the Huskies, the Bulldogs finish their 2022-23 season 16-20-1.

Not the ending we hoped for, but a hard fought battle till the end.



Thank you to all of our Bulldog fans for the support this season. We'll see you in October. pic.twitter.com/kFFXWMvLnm — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) March 13, 2023

.@UMDMensHockey Season Comes to a Close in NCHC Quarterfinals against No. 8 St. Cloud State



Recap⬇️https://t.co/2YsnW14zxN — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) March 13, 2023

