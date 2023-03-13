$350K federal grant given to Northland non-profits to combat homelessness

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More than $350,000 dollars in federal grant money is helping address homelessness in the Northland.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development presented the check Friday in Grand Rapids.

The grant goes toward combatting homelessness in six northeast counties, including: Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, and Lake.

The three-year grant is the first of its kind from the federal government to help with housing services.

A group of leaders striving to help address homelessness in the Northland talked about important this money is for rural areas.

“It’s all supportive housing that is so desperately needed all over the state and in rural areas specifically just because there aren’t enough providers and there isn’t enough places for them to go,” said Rozanne Casey, with KOOTASCA Community Action.

The grant will go toward helping build an affordable housing development in International Falls and also providing supportive services to people in need.

