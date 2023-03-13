$350K federal grant given to Northland non-profits to combat homelessness

$350K federal grant given to Northland non-profits to combat homelessness
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More than $350,000 dollars in federal grant money is helping address homelessness in the Northland.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development presented the check Friday in Grand Rapids.

The grant goes toward combatting homelessness in six northeast counties, including: Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, and Lake.

The three-year grant is the first of its kind from the federal government to help with housing services.

A group of leaders striving to help address homelessness in the Northland talked about important this money is for rural areas.

“It’s all supportive housing that is so desperately needed all over the state and in rural areas specifically just because there aren’t enough providers and there isn’t enough places for them to go,” said Rozanne Casey, with KOOTASCA Community Action.

The grant will go toward helping build an affordable housing development in International Falls and also providing supportive services to people in need.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow will continue on Sunday
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning to end at 7 pm Sunday night
Heavy snow will cause travel troubles Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert: slow moving low to drop a lot of snow during Winter Storm Warning through Sunday night
Snow totals reported to NWS Duluth
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory will finally fade early Monday morning, next precip possible Wednesday
A MnDOT plow clears snow from I-35 between Mahtowa and Barnum around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
Snow covered roads slow travel throughout Northland Sunday
Levi Axtell
Cook County Sheriff responds to Grand Marais murder

Latest News

$350K federal grant given to Northland non-profits to combat homelessness
$350K federal grant given to Northland non-profits to combat homelessness
Flo Rida at Bayfront June 30, 2023
Flo Rida coming to Bayfront this summer
Redington was presented with the ‘Ryan Air Gold Coast Award’ which consisted of $1,500 in gold...
2-time Beargrease champion Ryan Redington leading the pack on Iditarod trail
Huskies end Bulldogs season in NCHC Quarterfinals
Huskies end Bulldogs season in NCHC Quarterfinals