2-time Beargrease champion Ryan Redington leading the pack on Iditarod trail

By Natalie Grant
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NOME, ALASKA. (Northern News Now) - A familiar name to Northland sled dog racing is finding success on The Iditarod trail this year.

Two-time Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon winner Ryan Redington is currently in first place on the 1,000-mile trail.

The race started on March 5th in Willow, Alaska, and is expected to name a winner in Nome on Tuesday.

Redington comes from a long line of Iditarod greats; his grandfather Joe Redington Sr. is known as the ‘Father of the Iditarod’ for starting the race in 1973, and his dad Raymie has raced in the Iditarod 14 times.

Redington’s best Iditarod finish was back in 2017 when he came in 7th place.

At last check, Redington has about 100 miles left in the big race.

For the latest updates on the Iditarod race, click here.

