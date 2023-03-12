Snow covered roads slow travel throughout Northland Sunday

A MnDOT plow clears snow from I-35 between Mahtowa and Barnum around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
A MnDOT plow clears snow from I-35 between Mahtowa and Barnum around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.(MnDOT)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Snow covered roads are causing drivers to take extra caution Sunday morning.

According to MnDOT’s 511 page, many roads roads in the northeast region are covered in snow as of 9:06 a.m.

Click here for the latest conditions in your neck of the woods.

As of Saturday night, MnDOT leaders reported their plow drivers were busy clearing highways statewide.

Cars travel along a snowy I-35 near the Central Avenue exit in Duluth Sunday morning.
Cars travel along a snowy I-35 near the Central Avenue exit in Duluth Sunday morning.(MnDOT)

Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation was also reporting slower traffic in the Douglas County area Sunday morning.

As of Sunday morning, the city of Duluth had not declared a snow emergency.

City spokespeople said Saturday night they expected their plow drivers to be back out on the roads at 2 a.m. Sunday after a mandatory rest period.

“Residents can do their part in helping with street maintenance operations by remembering to get out and move their cars on Sunday between 4pm and 8pm from the odd to the even side of the road. Doing so will prevent crews from getting equipment stuck in neighborhoods with cars parked on both sides of the road,” city leaders wrote in a press release.

City leaders also reminded property owners and residents to shovel snow from the sidewalks abutting their properties 24 hours after a snow event.

Click here for the latest Northern News Now weather forecast.

